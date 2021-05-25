Family organizes blood drive in honor of late firefighter

Lieutenant Brian Ritchie was a central part of the Hooverson Heights Volunteer Fire Department in Follansbee.

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) One area family is honoring the memory of a loved one by giving back to the community, and it comes at a perfect time.

Lieutenant Brian Ritchie was a central part of the Hooverson Heights Volunteer Fire Department in Follansbee. Ritchie was a Weirton firefighter for 13 years and a Hooverson Heights Volunteer firefighter for 29. He was also a Gulf War veteran.

Ritchie passed away earlier this year at age 50 from complication due to COVID-19.

During his treatment, he received several blood transfusions. It is for that reason his family is looking to pay it forward by encouraging the community to donate blood.

They have organized a blood drive to be held on Friday at the Hooverson Heights Fire Department’s Community Hall.

Officials from the American Red Cross say they are grateful for the family’s efforts since summer is a critical period. Red Cross officials say they are looking for all types of blood, especially O-positive and O-negative.

The blood drive will take place at the Hooverson Heights Volunteer Fire Department this Friday, May 28, from noon to 6:00 p.m.