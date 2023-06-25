LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. — On Saturday June 24, members of the West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment responded to the accidental drowning at the Chief Logan Lodge, according to a press release.

Officials release that the initial investigation revealed that the 4-year-old was at a family gathering at the Lodge’s pool when she was discovered in the water.

The child was discovered unconscious and unresponsive and was transported by ambulance to the Logan Regional Medical Center.

She was pronounced deceased upon arrival. An autopsy is scheduled at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.