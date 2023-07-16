Watch a previous report on Columbus police suspending the search for Amina Alhaj-Omar in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Master’s degree student at Ohio State University who went missing in June was found dead, according to a statement from her family.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, was initially reported missing on June 10 and was last seen near Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 23 on the south side of the city. Police said they found her car abandoned in the area with minor damage.

On Sunday, the family released the following statement:

“On Wednesday afternoon we received a call from the Franklin County detectives when they later came to our home and informed the family that they had found Amina’s body in the quarry behind the BP gas station on S High Street where she was last seen. We are unaware of the details at this time as we have not yet received the autopsy report. We would like to ask the public for their prayers for Amina.” Statement from the family of Amina Alhaj-Omar

Columbus police heightened its search for Alhaj-Omar in the following weeks after receiving multiple reports she was sighted at stores and near a quarry. During a press conference four days after she went missing, police say she had been seen carrying two kitchen knives.

On June 29, 19 days after she went missing, police suspended its search of Alhaj-Omar.

“Detectives have worked closely with numerous other units and agencies and conducted a thorough search of the area,” Columbus police said in the update. “Despite their efforts, the investigation has slowed, and they have exhausted all leads to this point. While the investigation is still ongoing, the active search for Miss Omar has concluded.”

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed finding Alhaj-Omar’s body.