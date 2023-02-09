BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Sam Dunfee was a famous sheriff in Belmont County’s history.

He was shot and killed in the line of duty in Provident in 1926, as he was arresting a gang of bootleggers.

His wife, May, became Ohio’s first female sheriff when she stepped in and filled the rest of his term.

Now Dunfee’s great granddaughters have donated several of his service weapons to the Belmont County Heritage Museum.

“I think this is where they should be. And they probably should have been here much longer ago. But we just unearthed them again so here they are.” Ellen Hoover, Dunfee’s Great Granddaughter

“My mom had visited the museum two years ago. Especially given the history of our grandfather, it really was a win-win situation.” Luann Hoover, Dunfee’s Great Granddaughter

“One of my armorers is going to make them safe, inoperable so they will be wall hangers here but they will not be able to be used or fired for the safety of the people here.” Sheriff Dave Lucas, Belmont County

“We’re really excited to have this part of not only Belmont County but also the history of this building.” Cathryn Stanley, Museum Curator

Dunfee’s death remains a mystery. One suspect was on trial but was acquitted when it came to light that the shot that killed Dunfee was actually fired by one of his deputies.

During his term as sheriff, Dunfee’s family lived upstairs over the jail—the building that is now the museum where his guns will be displayed.