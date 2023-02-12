OHIO (WTRF) — A party can be found at every corner on the day of The Big Game.

Although this is a great day to have fun with family and friends, Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

According to Sgt. Brain McFarland, 40 OVI arrests, one fatal OVI crash, and 221 injury crashes occurred in a 24-hour period during last year’s Big Game Day.

Safety is a top priority, and troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers.

“We encourage people to have sober drivers or designate well ahead for the ride home once the game’s over. Everybody is a fan of football it seems like. So, if you’re out celebrating or got someone at your residence who you know shouldn’t be driving and you’re sober, please drive them home. Or get them a way home without driving on the road.” Sergeant Brian McFarland, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Again, fans don’t let fans drive drunk.

Plan ahead, designate a sober driver, and call #677 if you see any dangerous driving to protect yourself and others on the roadways.