WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several people got an exclusive experience today in Wheeling to listen to a new album that is set to be released next week.

Nail City Record in Downtown Wheeling hosted a listening party for Green Day’s highly anticipated “Saviors” album that is set to be released on January 19.

The event didn’t just take place in Wheeling but also at several other stores around the world.

Nail City Record worked directly with Reprise Records and Warner Music Group to make the event happen and promote the new album.

The owner of Nail City Record shares how special it is to bring people together in Wheeling for such a unique experience.

“It is really special the listening events provide that opportunity for people to come together as a community. Listen to something early, listen to the music, whatever it may be when we’re having a listening event like this. It’s just really a great opportunity for us also to get people into the store and to come in to downtown Wheeling.” Jonathan Napier | Owner, Nail City Record

Fans who attended the event also received some limited-edition posters, lyric books, pins, and exclusive merchandise.