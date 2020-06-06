Farmers Market kicks off at St. Michaels

The Wheeling Farmers’ Market opened today in St. Michael’s parking lot. The market attracted a large crowd this morning and two of the vendors sold out of produce.

The Wheeling Farmers Market is officially open for locals to come and grab their favorite fruits and vegetables but this year, things do look a bit different. Due to COVID-19, every vendor working at the market will be wearing a face mask. And vendors are following CDC guidelines to keep their customers safe.

We’re trying to clean our tables every hour, there will be no reusable bag. We will hand you a clean bag. Bill Bertram, President of the Wheeling Farmers Market

The market is asking people limit traffic to one family at each vendor in order to follow the rules of social distancing. There is also one entrance and exit to the market. Despite the differences this year, customers are happy to be back.

I love to come to the farmers market, I love that sour dough bread I hope they’ll have that next week and got some fresh berries, cooked by those young ladies over there, and they made some nice berry things that are really looking good, whole wheat flour, I love whole wheat flour. Chuck Wiley, Glen Dale

And in the midst of a pandemic, the local famers certainly appreciate the business.

Supporting a local farmer, you’re going to get a healthier product because the food doesn’t have preservatives, because like our lettuce was picked just this morning about 7 o clock, we don’t have to spray it with anything. Smaller farmers it takes more time to manage but you get a higher quality product. Beautiful day just glad to be back at the farmers market and having fun ERIC BLEND, OWNER OF THE BLENDED HOMESTEAD

The weekly farmers’ market will be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon and will stay opened through October.