Fatal accident causes I-70 EB to close

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) According to Ohio County Sheriff, Tom Howard, one person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 70

The crash occurred around mile marker 12 near Dallas Pike around 3:30 PM.

Officials say a tractor trailer and a box truck collided.

Officials are on the scene. and say that the Interstate could be closed for hours.

Motorist are to use caution and expect delays.

7News is on the scene as well and will have updates when provided.