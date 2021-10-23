Fatal accident near Mt. DeChantal Road in Wheeling last night, say police

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — An official with the Wheeling Police Department confirms that there was a two-vehicle accident in the city last night that led to a fatality.

Police say two cars were involved in an incident where one was traveling the wrong way near Mt. De Chantal Road.

One person was killed and another is now hospitalized in “critical care,” said the police official.

No further details are available at this time.

