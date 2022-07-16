GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that happened on State Route 416 just north of New Philadelphia.

According to the OSHP, a 2001 GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on the route and failed to negotiate a curve, traveled across the centerline, and off the left side of the road.

That person hit two traffic sign posts and a tree.

The driver wasn’t wearing a safety belt, and was pronounced dead on scene.

The OSHP along with the New Philadelphia Fire Department and Dover Fire Department were on scene.

