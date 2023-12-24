(WTRF) – A trailer house fire claims the life of an elderly woman, a drug prevention film produced in West Virginia receives national recognition and a local Ohio city receives funding to maintain its plethora of history.

7News Anchor/Reporter Annalise Murphy takes a look back at the week’s top headlines.

A trailer house fire on Ohio Street in Moundsville claimed the life of 63-year-old Deborah Pifko Monday morning.

Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms says when fire and police crews arrived on scene, they learned two people were trapped inside the burning trailer.

One of the individuals, Rhonda West, escaped and was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries and released a day later.

Sheriff Helms is deeply saddened by this tragedy.

“What words of comfort do you have to make something like this better? There is no way to make it better. This community here has always come together to support, help and prop each other up.” Sheriff Bill Helms | Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

A full investigation by the state fire marshal is underway as well as a separate investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s office.

Officials on scene believe the fire was just a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected.

(Miracle League Baseball Field Vandalized | J.B. Chambers Sports Complex)

A local baseball field that hosts games every summer for those with mental and physical disabilities has been brutally vandalized.

The Miracle League baseball field at the J.B. Chambers Sports Complex was recently broken into.

The president of the Miracle League, Lorraine McCardle says one of the windows on the concession stand was shattered from what she believes were bases from other fields.

McCardle is thankful their season is over, but is very sad the vandalizm happened.

”Luckily it’s winter time, so they’re not up here right now. You know, if this were ball season and this would happen you know it would break their heart. I mean, I would be crushed if I would have to say, oh, we can’t play because we’ve been vandalized, you know. So I hope we can fix it before ball season starts.” Lorriane McCardle | President, Miracle League of the Ohio Valley

McCardle says they will be increasing security to ensure this vandalism does not happen again.

A 34-minute film shot in West Virginia and features middle and high school students from all over the Mountain State is gaining national and international attention with first place awards.

Discussing the seriousness of the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, the film demonstrates the dangers of drug use and how just a small amount fentanyl can kill someone.

It was produced by the student powered substance misuse prevention movement, Gamechanger, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“The fentanyl situation has gotten so terrible. It is such a danger to our kids, and our kids have such an easy access to counterfeit pills by buying them on the internet. It’s actually like playing Russian roulette. I’m told that within minutes, they can locate something and have it within an hour or two. They don’t understand they may be signing their death warrant.” Joe Boczek | Executive Director, Gamechanger

The film features several real-life stories of people affected by the deadly effects of fentanyl.

There is also a testimony from a woman incarcerated in a West Virginia prison for dealing deadly drugs.

On 4th Street in Steubenville, its future in its past with a new grant from the state of Ohio.

The former McCauslen’s Florists building is set to receive the city’s first Historic Preservation Tax Credit.

Officials from the Department of Development announced nearly 70 million dollars for 46 projects statewide inside the location Thursday morning.

It’s now owned by Steubenville Grocery Box, a store that sells food produced in the Ohio Valley.

One local university student is making a big difference right here in our community and will soon be traveling to Orlando, Florida, to showcase her work in a bid for a national crown.

Alanna Lynch, a broadcasting student at West Liberty University, is Miss West Virginia Earth and has been working for the last several months to shine a light on the importance of protecting our planet.

Her campaign is based on recycling and worked hard to start a recycling program at WLU from the ground up.

She also has a partnership with Scrappy’s Recycling in Wheeling.

“I conducted my ‘Think Global, Act Local’ project, which I did a recycling can drive. Over the course of four days, I was able to collect over 2,000 cans, which was awesome. And that was all from students, faculty and staff. So, I was able to properly recycle all of those.” Alanna Lynch | Miss West Virginia

Lynch will be traveling with her parents to Florida to compete for her dream job, Miss Earth U.S.A.

If crowned, Lynch plans to continue her mission of helping others live sustainable lives.

From everyone here at WTRF, we wish you the best of luck and safe travels.

