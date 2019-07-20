Fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to Officials it happened a little before 5 o’clock on U.S. 22 on Friday.

Arthur R. Davis Jr., 60, of 2738 SR 213 Steubenville was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US 22.

The motorcycle traveled off the left edge of the roadway on 22, where he entered the median and overturned.

Officials say he was the only one on the motorcycle at the time and he was not wearing a helmet.

