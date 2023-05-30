BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An Amish man and his 10-year-old son died of drowning Saturday, according to Belmont County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Ryan Allar.

Allar said it happened at a pond on gas and oil property that was fenced off and marked with signs warning no trespassing or swimming was allowed.

Allar said they believe the 10-year-old slid into the water and the father went in after him.

Allar said the pond has a plastic liner like a swimming pool, and they were not able to get out because it was slippery.

He said a younger son with them, age 8, went for help, walking at least half a mile to try to alert someone.

Allar said the call came in at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Rock River Road in Belmont County, near the small community of Boston.

“This is a horrible tragedy, and our hearts go out to the family,” said Allar. “But hopefully this alerts others to the dangers of swimming where it is not allowed.”

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Tuesday May 30, 2023)