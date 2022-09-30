BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms it is conducting law enforcement activity in Buckhannon Friday morning, and 12 News crews saw an FBI agent take items out of a Meade Street home.

The Pittsburgh Police and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene as of 11 a.m.

An Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputy told 12 News Reporter Heather Hale that they are not able to issue a press release at this time. An FBI agent then told Hale the bureau is leading the investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.







Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pittsburgh Police and Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputies search a Buckhannon home. WBOY images.

The Pittsburgh Police also told 12 News they could not comment at this time.

12 News will continue to follow this developing story. Check back later for updates.