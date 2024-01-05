Ohio — Ohio is the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and seven U.S. presidents. The Buckeye State is also known for its corn, Cincinnati chili, and the most memorable restaurants that will be sure to give diners an unforgettable dining experience.

Only in Your State has compiled a list of the best restaurants scattered across Ohio that foodies need to try.

Pier W ( Lakewood)

First on the list is Pier W. This unique Cleveland area restaurant is suspended over Lake Erie and serves what some say is the area’s best seafood. Located in Lakewood, Ohio, Pier W offers diners a cruise-like atmosphere on the waterfront, offering lunch, dinner, and Sunday Brunch.

Buckeye Express Diner (Bellville)

If comfort food is more appealing to your palate, Buckeye Express Diner offers your favorite Ohio dishes. The owners have transformed a retired locomotive into a truly unique dining experience in the train’s caboose. Only in Your State says to make sure to bring your appetite the next time you’re in the Bellville area.

Beau’s on the River (Cuyahoga Falls)

Located at the Sheraton Suites Akron/ Cuyahoga Falls, Beau’s on the River offers a casual dining experience and breathtaking views of the river rapids and falls with floor-to-ceiling windows. Modern American cuisine is on the menu in Cuyahoga Falls.

The Barn Restaurant (Smithville)

Family-friendly dining is a must for most parents, and Only in Your State says The Barn Restaurant offers just that. Located inside a refurbished barn, with board games and a pond just outside, the restaurant is a family favorite for a fun night out. The menu features country-style cooking, and soups are a specialty. Diners can find this rustic eatery in Smithville, Ohio.

White Oaks Restaurant (Westlake)

Diners wanting to connect with nature will love the White Oaks Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio. This steakhouse has floor-to-ceiling windows where diners can watch ducks in the Cahoon Creek and deer play in the surrounding trees. The Prohibition-era restaurant offers six fireplaces and a vintage atmosphere.

The Schoolhouse Restaurant (Camp Dennison)

Steeped in history, the Schoolhouse Restaurant is the refurbished Camp Dennison School that was built in the early 1860s during the Civil War. Rumored to be the first two-room, two-story schoolhouse in the Midwest, the school was in operation from 1864 to 1954. Located in Camp Denison, Ohio, diners can enjoy traditional favorites like fried chicken and meatloaf with mashed potatoes, and Only in Your States says it’s all homemade.

Tilton Hilton (Lakeview)

After a day of fun in the sun, the Tilton Hilton in Lakeview, Ohio, is a local favorite with giant burgers and tilted floors. Located on Indian Lake, boaters can dock right alongside the restaurant. Diners can enjoy pub food while getting some extra vitamin D outside on the picnic tables.

Pine Tree Barn (Wooster)

Only in Your State’s next pick is a restored 150-year-old Dutch bank barn in Wooster, Ohio. Overlooking the Killbuck Valley and family Christmas tree farm, this gourmet luncheon restaurant also offers a furniture store and gift shop.

Crabill’s Hamburger Shop (Urbana)

Crabill’s Hamburger Shop in Urbana, Ohio, is not your traditional burger joint. Featuring only eight dine-at-the-counter seats, Crabill’s specializes in tiny burgers. But don’t let the small scale fool you; this pint-size eatery has been a favorite with locals since 1927 and is now in its third generation of local owners.

The Scioto Ribber (Portsmouth)

A great steakhouse requires a great steak, and according to Only in Your State, The Scioto Ribber offers just that. Located in Portsmouth, this local favorite gives diners the unique ability to watch their steak cook on one of five wood-fire grills. And if you’re not in the mood for a 16 or 32-oz steak, the hickory-smoked ribs are also a good choice.

Tony Packo’s (Toledo)

It’s not every day you can walk into a restaurant and see autographed hot dog buns, but at Tony Packo’s in Toledo, Ohio, that’s exactly what you get. The tradition started when Toledo native Jamie Farr, who plays the iconic Cpl. Klinger on M*A*S*H signed the first bun. Unfortunately, that bun is no longer on display, but to preserve the autographs, the chili dog joint now uses Styrofoam bun look-alikes for its famous signatures, which include five U.S. Presidents. Along with gourmet hot dogs, diners can also choose from traditional Hungarian cuisine.

Whether you’re an adventurous eater or really picky, these quirky Ohio restaurants have something to offer everyone.

