DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A heavy police presence is reported in Dayton.

According to our 2 NEWS crew, a heavy police presence can be seen in the area of Linden Avenue in Dayton. Police on scene include multiple jurisdictions including the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Dayton Hostage Negotiation Team, Dayton Bomb Squad, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, Dayton Police, Kettering, University of Dayton Police, Englewood, Trotwood, Miamisburg, Premier Health and more.

An OSP helicopter is in the air as well. Our crews have heard four to five large bangs in the area.

Dayton Police and Fire confirm in a social media post to avoid the 400 block of Linden Ave. Another social media post asks residents that live in the area to “remain inside of your home.”

2 NEWS heard from Brian Schaffer, a person who was in the building, who said he gave his keys to law enforcement. He was moved from the area by law enforcement away from the building.

“I did give them my keys to get into the secure doors,” Shaffer said. “I kind of did give them a layout of the building, it is a confusing building.”

