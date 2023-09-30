WHEELING, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force announced the arrest of a man who was recently wanted for escaping from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

According to officials, on December 2, 2013, Charles James Massengale was sentenced in the Eastern District of Tennessee for the Distribution of Cocaine, and he was sentenced to serve a term of 167 months with three years of Federal supervision to follow.

In November 2022, Massengale was transferred to a residential re-entry management center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was placed on electronic GPS monitoring and allowed to participate in a work release program.

It is documented that on May 29, 2023, he signed out of the work release program and never returned. On July 6, 2023, a federal indictment was issued for Massengale for escape.

On September 29, 2023, U.S. Marshal in Northern West Virginia received information that Massengale was residing at a horse farm near Trotter Drive in New Cumberland, W.V.

Deputy U.S. Marshals confirmed Massengale’s location, where he was found hiding inside a compartment under the bed of a travel camper, which was located on the farm. Massengale was transported to the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville, W.Va., where he awaits extradition to Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals were assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, and the Brooke, Hancock, and Weirton Drug Task Force.