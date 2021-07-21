Federal judge blocks West Virginia trans youth sports ban

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal district judge has blocked the government from enforcing a ban that would prevent transgender children from playing in school sports Wednesday evening.

Back in May, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.

The ACLU of West Virginia announced the judgment on Twitter.

BREAKING: A federal district judge just blocked the government from enforcing a cruel, unconstitutional law that would have prevented our client, Becky, from participating in school sports this year.



This is a big win for Becky and for West Virginia kids! pic.twitter.com/9Tn8TzBlK8 — ACLU of WV (@ACLU_WV) July 21, 2021

In April, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) has signed a bill that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges.