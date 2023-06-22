WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — The fentanyl epidemic is rapidly taking over the nation but there is something positive to look forward to.

The U.S. Senate is looking to take up the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, after passing out of the banking committee.

The legislation would create sanctions and anti-money laundering laws to fight Mexican cartels, as well as the chemical suppliers in China.

Both US senators from Ohio agree something needs to be done now.

“What this legislation that we just got through the senate banking committee does is it really makes it hard on the fentanyl traffickers, it makes it harder for them to move money, it makes it easier for our federal law enforcement to identify fentanyl based financial transactions.” Senator J.D Vance – (R) Ohio

“We are going to sanction both of those in Mexico and in China, that will mean less of this stuff is produced.” Senator Sherrod Brown – (D) Ohio

The bill has bipartisan support with over 55 cosponsors from both parties supporting the legislation.

