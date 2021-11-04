Festival of Trees opens its doors for shoppers and browsers on Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

It’s a beloved holiday tradition in the Ohio Valley, and a major fundraiser for Oglebay Institute.

The Festival of Trees opens Friday at the Stifel Fine Arts Center on National Road.

Themes of the trees this year range from Alvin and the Chipmunks to gnomes to the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Some of the decorators have been doing this for 30 years.

Others are newcomers who just love Christmas decorating.

It opens to the public Friday for viewing or buying, featuring 19 trees and 20 smaller decorative items.

“There are trees, wreaths, mantel pieces and really anything you might need to decorate your home or office for the holiday season,” said Micah Underwood, director of development. “You might pick up a desktop ceramic tree for $10 or take home an entire room full of decorations for $950. It runs a wide range. There’s something for everyone.”

One tree, with a baking theme, is called The Sweet Tree.

Every ornament was made on a 3-D printer.

They’re all functional baking utensils.

Proceeds support the missions of Oglebay Institute—the arts, culture and nature.

The Festival of Trees is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 19.