PITTSBURGH — PNC Park hosted country sensation Morgan Wallen on August 31, but it wasn’t his performance that made headlines.

According to Whiskey Riff, a few females decided to put on their own show Last Night.

Instead, we see just what can happen when you “let the whiskey talk.”

Two females can be seen exchanging blows as another just tries to get away from the brawl.

The now viral (R-rated) X post shows not two or three, but four rowdy females fighting in a less than sanitary Port-A-Potty.

The ladies can be seen punching, pulling hair, and crawling in and around the cramped toilet area.

It is unclear what started the fight or whether they got to see Wallen perform, but they did provide different entertainment for the other concertgoers.