FINAL: No. 12 West Virginia gets back at K-State, 66-57

The 12th-ranked West Virginia men’s basketball hosts Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum in the second leg of the season series between the two teams. K-State took the victory in the first meeting in Manhattan, 84-68.

This game log will have live updates on the action as the game unfolds, so be sure to check back here. For a full preview of today’s contest, click here.

2nd half:

FINAL: West Virginia gets one back at Kansas State, 66-57.

1:27 (KSU 53, WVU 62): Kansas State has officially begun fouling to keep their victory hopes alive. Knapper is the first Mountaineer to head to the line.

2:46 (KSU 48, WVU 56): A total of 40 fouls have been called this game, which has led to 46 free throw attempts between the two squads. Since the last update, either team has made just two field goals, with the rest of their points coming from the line. Derek Culver has officially entered double-double territory with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

9:00 (KSU 35, WVU 47): Chase Harler was just whistled for a foul call (that, quite honestly, was questionable at best, and at worst, assessed to the wrong team). It is currently under review, and the Coliseum crowd is letting the officials know their side of the story. [UPDATE: The personal on Harler stands, but a dead ball contact foul was called on Xavier Sneed. Sneed misses his 1-and-1, and Sean McNeil makes both of his foul shots, putting the WVU run at 9-0. Mountaineer ball.]

12:04 (KSU 35, WVU 42): The game has sped up and the Mountaineers have extended their lead. Their last bucket came on the fast break — Sean McNeil drove to the hoop for a 2-on-1 situation and made a beautiful no-look pass to Derek Culver for the lay-in. Culver has 13.

14:59 (KSU 31, WVU 35): The second half has gotten off to a bruising start. Seven fouls have been called so far — four on K-State and three on the Mountaineers. West Virginia hasn’t yet taken any free throws, though, while the Wildcats have made just 2 of their 6 second half attempts.

18:31 (KSU 27, WVU 30): Derek Culver returns to the floor.

19:38 (KSU 27, WVU 30): WVU starts with the ball to start the half. Already, Derek Culver heads to the locker room favoring a shoulder — without proper medical training, it seems he dislocated a shoulder.

WVU first half scorers: Culver (9); Matthews (6); Tshiebwe, Knapper (3); McBride, McNeil, Osabuohien, Sherman (2); Haley (1)

KSU first half scorers: Sloan (7); Sneed (5); McGuirl, Stockard (4); Gordon, Murphy (3); Mawien (1)

1st half:

Half: West Virginia 30, K-State 27: Kansas State stops the bleeding to end the half on an 8-3 run. They get within a bucket heading into the locker room, but WVU gets possession to start the second period of play.

3:31 (KSU 19, WVU 27): K-State puts a trio of points on the board to break their scoreless streak, but a jumper from Taz Sherman negates two of them. After going down early in the rebounding margin, West Virginia has their total up to 15 for the game — putting the margin now at +2 in favor of the Mountaineers.

5:25 (KSU 16, WVU 25): Brandon Knapper is back after a bout with an illness, and he caps off a 14-2 WVU run with a 3-pointer. That makes it 10 unanswered points for West Virginia, and K-State hasn’t scored in 4 minutes and 44 seconds.

7:30 (KSU 16, WVU 20): West Virginia takes the lead after making 4 of their last 5 field goals, and the Wildcats are having a tough time stopping Derek Culver. The sophomore has a game-high 9 points so far with 5 rebounds — nearly half of WVU’s 11 so far this game.

11:18 (KSU 14, WVU 13): A 7-0 run by Kansas State had the Mountaineers playing catch-up since the last timeout, but they ground out a small run of their own to get within a bucket. West Virginia has made only 30 percent of their shots so far, but are 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

17:35 (KSU 5, WVU 5): West Virginia’s points came from Emmitt Matthews (three-pointer) and Oscar Tshiebwe (two free throws) — but Bob Huggins wasn’t all to happy with their effort on the defensive end. At the first timeout, he does a full line change, bringing the “dogs” on from the bench: Miles McBride, Chase Harler, Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Logan Routt.

After a bit of a mix-up on the tip-off, West Virginia will start with possession.

WVU starters:

Jordan McCabe

Jermaine Haley

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Oscar Tshiebwe

Derek Culver

KSU starters