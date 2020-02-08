FINAL: Oklahoma defeats West Virginia, 69-59

The 13th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers are in Norman, Oklahoma with the hopes of earning their fourth road win of the season against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Mountaineers have struggled on the road so far this year, and their road record would even up with a win.

This game log will have updates as the game unfolds, so be sure to check back. WV Illustrated’s Nick Farrell is also at the Lloyd Noble Center covering the game, so be sure to check out his social media page so you don’t miss a moment.

The action tips off at 2 p.m. ET on ESPNU. For a full preview of today’s contest, click here.

2nd half:

FINAL: Oklahoma 69, West Virginia 59

1:59: (WVU 52, OU 61): Bob Huggins calls his last timeout of the game. The run is now up to 11-2 after Harler sinks a three-pointer, and as the Sooners have given up several turnovers to give WVU scoring opportunities. Doolittle’s scoring total is now up to 25, and that comes after a streak of 5 games without hitting double-figures.

2:35 (WVU 49, OU 59): West Virginia gets an 8-0 run together behind a pair of three pointers from Taz Sherman and Jermaine Haley, as well as a layup from Oscar Tshiebwe. The Mountaineers are still struggling offensively, making just 30 percent of their field goals.

8:19 (WVU 41, OU 58): Oklahoma have made their last 4 buckets, including a three-pointer from Jamal Bieniemy right before Bob Huggins called timeout. WVU is shooting just 30 percent so far this game, including 13 missed shots under the basket. Doolittle has 9 in the half, with 23 total.

12:13 (WVU 33, OU 47): West Virginia just can’t buy a bucket inside. Culver has made just 1 of his 6 attempts this half. The Mountaineers are even getting second chances with 13 offensive boards, but they’ve only turned that into 16 second chance points. Oklahoma has been able to set their offense up and score, getting 6 of their points inside with a pair of jumpers.

15:31 (WVU 30, OU 40): OU’s scoring trio of Manek, Doolittle and Austin Reaves all find the bottom of the net to start the half, while WVU is struggling to score inside. Whenever they get the ball to Culver or Tshiebwe, they are swarmed by Sooner defenders, and their jump shooters haven’t had much success thus far.

West Virginia first half scorers: Haley (8); Tshiebwe (4); Osabuohien, Matthews (3); McBride, Culver, Routt (2)

Oklahoma first half scorers: Doolittle (14); Manek (6); Harmon (5); Kuath (4); Bieniemy (2)

1st half:

HALF: West Virginia 24, Oklahoma 31: West Virginia found a bit of a groove before the half, but a three-pointer from Oklahoma gives the Sooners a little extra of a cushion as they head to the locker room.

3:15 (WVU 18, OU 26): While the Mountaineers hit a cold streak, the Sooners find their stroke. Kristian Doolittle is the first player to hit double figures on the floor with 14 points.

7:21 (WVU 16, OU 15): West Virginia is going to have trouble if they don’t stop the three-ball. Both teams are struggling with their shots (WVU is 7-for-25 and OU is 5-for 13), but the Sooners’ trio of three-pointers are keeping them closer. In addition, WVU’s shot selection has gone further away from the basket, and they’re not going in.

11:56 (WVU 13, OU 9): The Mountaineers are hoping their physicality will get them the win. After a three-pointer from Emmitt Matthews (the only attempted shot from the perimeter by WVU so far), their next two buckets came inside from Gabe Osabuohien and Logan Routt. The Mountaineers are forcing the Sooners to make jumpers, and Oklahoma’s Brady Manek made the only three-pointer of their five tries so far.

15:42 (WVU 4, OU 4): Kristian Doolittle and Oscar Tshiebwe are leading the way for both teams, scoring all of their respective points. Tshiebwe got both of his buckets inside, while Doolittle made a free-throw line jumper, in addition two a pair of foul shots a couple minutes later. Media timeout.

WVU starters:

Jordan McCabe

Jermaine Haley

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

OU starters:

Jamal Bieniemy

Alondes Williams

Austin Reaves

Brady Manek

Kristian Doolittle