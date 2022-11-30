OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An iconic Wheeling Christmas tradition will be coming back to WesBanco Arena tomorrow night….We are of course talking about the Symphony on Ice, presented by Main Street Bank and EQT Foundation.

Wednesday night was the final dress rehearsal and crews are making sure that everything is ready for Thursday.

The WSO will be joined alongside champion professional skater and Olympic medalist Jason Brown, the Pittsburgh and Wheeling Figure Skating Clubs, along with local middle and high school choirs.

“Normally we have skaters warming up on the ice before the show starts, so that’s always something just fun to sit and watch. There’s also some stilt-walkers who will be out in the lobby, bell choirs, so there’s a lot going on before the show….it’s really an event, it’s not just the show. It’s so many different entities who are coming together to really make a great, fun production and an event for Wheeling.” KIMBERLY SAILER, Ice Coordinator for Symphony on Ice

The Symphony on Ice is tomorrow night at 7 at WesBanco Arena. You can purchase tickets by visiting the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s website.