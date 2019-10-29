Finance expert speaks out about Murray Energy’s bankruptcy

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Jason Haswell of the Monteverde Group says this bankruptcy could be seen coming for a long time.

He says Murray Energy is the fifth coal company to file for protection under bankruptcy this year.

Haswell says every industry has an ebb and flow, a beginning and an end.

“You don’t see many people using typewriters anymore,” he noted. “You don’t see people using rotary phones anymore. And in this case, the demand (for coal) has dropped off, unfortunately for the State of West Virginia and for our area.”

Haswell says coal at least had a market in exports to other nations.

He says although President Trump was a high profile friend to Murray Energy, easing pollution standards, his recent tariffs and trade war with China may have undone those gains.

“I think inadvertently that may have hurt the coal industry, which was already in a bad position,” Haswell said.

He said the United Mine Workers already know what’s likely to come next.

“The pension and benefits, health care, whatever your package is that you retired from Murray with, they will ask to be forgiven from that,” he said.

He says the company may close some mines or lay off some miners, or the company may be sold.

“You could have someone step in and buy either a portion of the company or the whole company at a much lower price because they need the cash to get out of the debt load they have,” Haswell said. “They’ve come to an agreement with their creditors, but that money is still owed and they have to find a way to protect themselves.”

He says what happens will be up to the courts.

“But it doesn’t look good for the future of coal mining in the area or the state,” he concluded.

Haswell said the state should have seen this coming 10-15 years ago.

He said the state has not done a good job of retraining miners for other industries.