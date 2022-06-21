WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

Do you ever tell yourself you can stop drinking any time you want?

AA—Alcoholics Anonymous—wants you to know they are there for you.

It’s a fellowship of men and women, sharing strength and hope to solve their common problem of alcoholism.

They say meetings are welcoming, and things said in the meetings are never shared outside the doors.

Here are some signs that indicate you could be an alcoholic:

“Your family and friends are telling you that you drink too much,” said Pamala, AA public information spokesperson. “You’re saying you’re only going to drink this amount and then you end up drinking more. Going into blackouts. Always thinking about alcohol. Always thinking about that drink. And then once you take that drink, you can’t stop.”

To find out more about meetings in this area, you can go online to aa6wv.com or call (304) 231-5867.