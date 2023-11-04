BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A project that has been going on for a while in Belmont County is finally receiving some finishing touches.

A brand-new water treatment plant has been completed in Belmont County, and some much-needed improvements to the sewer plant in the county.

Both projects were made possible by a grant loan package that the county secured a few years ago through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The package comprised 72 million dollars, with 75 percent being a low-interest loan of 1.25 percent for 40 years.

The Belmont County Commissioner shared how this grant has helped the county as a whole.

”When you’re able to replace a water treatment plant that was built in the 1960s and was, you know, getting towards the end of its useful life and replace that with a a modern facility for decades to come. Again, the sewer improvements, major changes and improvements to our transmission lines from a water perspective, you know, these are major projects, projects that are very necessary for the future health of the system.” J.P. Dutton | Belmont County Commissioner

The commissioner said there are more sewer and water projects in the works for next year as well.

