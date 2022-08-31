JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – UPDATE: Mingo Junction Fire Department Chief Brandon Montgomery tells us that the fire that broke out at JSW Steel is under control.

Crews are clearing the scene now.

Chief Montgomery says that it was a large fire. 250 tons of molten steel burnt through a ladle, which caught the floor above it on fire.

JSW hydrants on scene were not working, so crews had to call in the tanker task force. The hydrants were not the city’s issue.

UPDATE: The Mingo Junction Fire Department tells us that the fire at JSW Steel has been contained. Some crews are still on hand to keep an eye on hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

There is an ongoing fire at the JSW Steel Plant in Mingo Junction.

Details are limited at the moment, but Jefferson County 911 tells 7NEWS that the responding crews were having difficulty with the hydrants and had to call in tankers.

We’re told the Mingo Junction Fire Department was the first on scene but other departments have also responded.

Stay with 7NEWS as we learn more.