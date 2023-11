BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Officials in Belmont County have confirmed that an oven fire at local eatery, Mehlman’s Cafeteria, was quickly extinguished earlier today, November 3.

There will be no food served at this time.

This is still a developing story. Stick with 7News for future updates.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, November 3, 2023)