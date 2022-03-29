OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police and Fire information officer Philip Stahl tells 7NEWS that a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at Youth Services Systems’ McCrary Center on Wheeling Island.

The call came in around 3:45PM for the location at 111 North York Street.

We’re told that it was a one room fire, which triggered the sprinkler system, that did its job to contain the fire. The building was evacuated but people were likely to be allowed back in later in the day. There were no injuries.

Officials do not yet know the cause of the fire, but they will be investigating.

