Wheeling Fire Dept. reports no injuries in Mozart house fire

UPDATE: 12/26/21 3:51 p.m.

The Wheeling Fire Department reports there were no injuries in this afternoon’s fire in Mozart.

Around 1 p.m., Sunday, WFD was called to a house fire on Richmond Ave in the Mozart neighborhood. Flames were seen coming from the second floor & attic area. Occupants were able to escape unharmed. House was damaged from the fire. Investigators are working to determine a cause.

They are working to determine the cause of the fire.

MOZART, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS reporter Ashley Kaiser is on the scene of a housefire in the Mozart section of Wheeling.

The house is located on Richmond Ave. at the intersection of Frasier.

The second floor of the house appears heavily damaged and surrounding houses have been evacuated.

The couple who live in the house was evacuated and do not appear to be injured.

The Wheeling Fire Department responded to the scene.

