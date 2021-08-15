Firefighter, 9/11 survivor honors those who passed by training current firemen in Toronto

TORONTO OHIO (WTRF) Toronto Volunteer Fire department hosted a training this weekend, allowing those from other departments to participate. The classroom and hands on learning was put on by BOX 1971, a firemen education program.

Fireman from different departments have traveled to the city of Toronto to continue their training and learn from Box 1971.

The training took place all weekend. Where those fighter fighters attending would undergo a variety of drills and tests.

Box 1971 uses the crawl, walk, run method. Constructing their class with a progression of skills to full gear, noise, and pressure.

In 2015, myself and Phillip Larimore who survived 9/11, he’s and FDNY retired member, we cofounded this business because we saw a deficiency in training. Our self-imposed mission is to change the culture of the fire service one fireman at a time. We take that very seriously. We’re here in Toronto today training with a bunch of agencies and what we’re doing is basically re-enforcing the basic skills that we are taught as fireman, but we are taking that to the next level to make and simulate realistic world conditions. J.E. Henthorn, Cofounder and Lead Instructor of Box 1971

Phillip Larimore, Cofounder and Lead Instructor of Box 1971 says the American Fire Service is getting weaker and weaker as the years go by. He says technical firefighter skills are not what they used to be.

The purpose behind their training is to improve in those areas in which lack and he says the three-day intensive really does just that.

I have seen that the Firefighters who have come to this weekend’s school have drastically improved. I’ve really noticed that since yesterday morning to today it’s almost like going from kindergarten to the 10th grade. They’ve really done well. Phillip Larimore, Cofounder and Lead Instructor of Box 1971

Larimore spoke Saturday evening about his 9/11 experience and the historical background.

His advice in his presentation was to appreciate every second you have and encouraged everyone to call and tell their family they love them.

The firefighters experiencing the training said they value the whole experience and are learning a lot. The drills and skills they are learning inside right now are so that they are able to take on anything that comes their way.

Larimore says it’s his personal mission to honor and remember all those fire fighters who died on 9/11 by making sure those who can after them are trained well and represent the fire service well.