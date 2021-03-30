Firefighter on leave after spraying activist with fire hose

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Akron firefighter who used a fire hose to spray an activist who was filming him as he cleaned a sidewalk after a stabbing has been put on administrative leave while the matter is investigated.

It’s not clear why the firefighter sprayed the activist, who apparently wasn’t injured in Saturday’s incident.

Their names have not been released.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that city Fire Chief Clarence Tucker told City Council members Monday that he was “truly appalled” and “embarrassed” after seeing the video. Tucker said he would “take care of the situation” once the investigation was completed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter