NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The first bar in the Ohio Valley is now trained and certified as a Safe Bar environment.

The staff at Jalapeno’s in New Martinsville has been trained to recognize the signs of alcohol-facilitated sexual assault as the perpetrator is preparing the groundwork.

The Safe Bar program is launched by the Sexual Assault Help Center to prevent assaults before they can happen.

They say perpetrators have a plan.

It may involve adding a drug to their date’s drink.

Or just getting her to have a lot of drinks in quick succession.

So now, bartenders and wait staff are trained in what to look for and how to stop it.

They can talk directly to the perpetrator.

“So that might mean saying something like hey I see you’re feeding that person a lot of alcohol. I don’t think that’s a good idea. You need to stop.” Ashley Carpenter | Executive Director, Sexual Assault Help Center

Or they could speak to the intended victim.

“Hey I see that you have a lot of alcohol. Let’s get you a safe cab home.” Ashley Carpenter | Executive Director, Sexual Assault Help Center

Safe Bars is a four-hour class given at the bar.

At least 60 percent of the staff must attend.

It’s a lecture, interactive with role-playing.

It turns out these scenarios come as no surprise to bartenders.

“We did find that a lot of bartenders and people that serve alcohol do see this common thing take place over and over again. And I believe they felt at that time that they didn’t know what to do next.” Ashley Carpenter | Executive Director, Sexual Assault Help Center

They give a code word that a person can give the bartender while pretending to order a drink.

I’d like a butterfly brew or butterfly wine, which means I need help.

This poster is in the restrooms.

“And so we have trained the bartenders to understand this code word and then be able to help that person in that particular situation.” Ashley Carpenter | Executive Director, Sexual Assault Help Center

They say the Safe Bar program has to start with a culture of safety, from management on down.

The Sexual Assault Help Center is one of the first rape crisis centers in West Virginia to offer this, and they hope it will catch on statewide.

The course is free to any bar or restaurant.

And the trainers will come back every six months to teach new employees.

For more information on the Safe Bar Environment, call 1-800-884-7242 or 304-234-1783.