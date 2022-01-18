First cases of Omicron reported in Ohio County

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department confirms that the first Omicron cases have been detected in the county.

Health Administrator Howard Gamble told 7News that two cases of the variant were discovered from testing in late December.

Gamble explained that those tests were done at a local Walgreens store.

He also said both of the people who tested positive recovered at home.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the West Virginia DHHR show that there are currently more than 17,000 active cases across the state.

7News is working to learn more information and will bring you updates as they come into the newsroom.