First day of school goes smoothly after five months out of class

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF)

This was the first day back to school in Shadyside, at least it was if your last name began with A through L.

Each half of the alphabet will go to school two days this week, then return next week for full Monday-through-Friday on-site education.

They’re starting slowly, mainly taking the first few days to go over procedures.

The rules about everything–from mask wearing to bus seating–are all new.

Superintendent John Haswell says he was so happy to see the students back, he was waiting outside for them.

“I stood out on the corner and greeted the high school kids as they came back, and I do honestly believe they were glad to be back,” Haswell said. “I’ve been to all three buildings. The teachers are excited, the kids seem to be excited and we’re excited to have them back.”

“It is the strangest school year that I’ve every experienced,” said Ken Steiner, assistant guidance counselor in his 44th year as an educator. “You keep hearing ‘we’re all in this together,’ and we are. We’re learning as we go along. And we just hope the kids stay safe. Because I know, as an educator, kids need to be in school.”

Superintendent Haswell says the district has now spent $90,000 on sanitizer and supplies.

He says of the 720 students in the district, 40 have chosen to stay home and learn remotely.

They will begin on Monday.