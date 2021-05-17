First ‘Drive-Thru’ vaccine clinic coming to North Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Reverend Darrell Cummings is bringing a drive thru clinic to the North Wheeling neighborhood.

This Saturday, anyone in the Tri-State Area can drive through and get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be in the North Wheeling Community Dream Center’s parking lot and people getting the shots don’t even have to get out of their car.

They’ll come to your car. They’ll take the information in the car. They’ll give you your shot in the car. You’ll wait in the car, listen to your own music. Have your own party in your car and still get your shot and make our community a little more safer. Rev. Darrell Cummings | Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

The West Virginia National Guard will be on site to provide either the Johnson and Johnson or Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer shots will be available for anyone 12 and up as long as they are there with a parent or guardian.

There will be at least 100 doses, half Pfizer and half Johnson & Johnson.

Reverend Cummings explains how the area wasn’t getting tested in the beginning of the pandemic, so he opened a testing site.

He says the same is going for vaccines, so he’s opening up a vaccine clinic.

The clinic is from 11-1 on Saturday, those who get the Pfizer vaccine will come back three weeks later for their second dose.