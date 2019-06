WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

It was all about art downtown on Saturday.

The first ever “Friendly City Handmade” Art Show was in the Market Plaza.

This event was made for artists – by artists – giving them a platform to showcase and sell their work.

Organizer, Adam Bedway said, “We have 20 vendors with everything from wood carvers, to pottery, to people selling dog treats so all kinds of stuff.”

The event wrapped up around 8 p.m..