OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – “Some days are better than others.” Those are the words of a mother still grieving the death of her daughter eight years after a drunk driver took her life.

Heather Miller changed lives as a nursing student at WVU and even in her death as she was an organ donor.

She gifted her heart, both kidneys and her liver along with tissue enhancing the lives of nearly 50 individuals.

It is this self-less giving that Heather’s mother and all of her loved ones strive to honor and remember with events like the first ever Non-Quarter Auction – which was hosted Sunday afternoon at the Corpus Christi Parish Center in Warwood.

“So basically, they purchase a stick is $20 to get in the door and there’s a token attached to the stick, and it goes in a tumbler kind of like bingo. And if they pull your number out, you get the prize that’s up there. There are over 100 prizes here.” Jodi Miller | Heather’s Mother

All donations raised at the auction benefit the Heather Miller Memorial which awards local students with scholarships to pursue degrees in nursing.

The family hoped to award just one scholarship in Heather’s memory.

This July, they will total over 200 scholarship awards since Heather’s passing.

The 16th Annual Heather Memorial Golf Classic is scheduled for July 28 and all the proceeds from this event will go back to Heather’s Memorial.

If you’re interested in signing up for the golf classic or making a monetary donation, you can visit www.heathermm.org.