BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The first ever Labor Day Luau Golf Event is set to take place at Brooke Hills Park.

It’s an 18 hole golf scramble with teams of three.

Each team entry is $100.

It in on August 31st with an 8 am shot gun start!

What makes this event so interesting is it is Luau themed and the players have to wear grass skirts.

There’s also going to be good food, good drinks, and good company!

This event benefits the Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce and the city.

All money raised will go towards the programs, scholarships, and other community events put on by the City and the Chamber.

There is also sponsorship’s available.

Here is a link for their Facebook page, LINK: https://www.facebook.com/WellsburgChamber/

Here is a link for their Website, LINK: https://www.wellsburgchamber.com/