WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The first-ever Ohio Valley Athena Leadership Award was presented today to Lori Jones, executive director of the Wheeling YWCA.

The award is to honor an individual who opens the doors of leadership and opportunity to other women.

It is a worldwide program, and this is the first time it’s been celebrated in Wheeling.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce announced recently they would be presenting it annually here.

Jones was chosen from a field of five nominees.

“Every one of the nominees were definitely worthy. I think every woman needs applauded every day of the year because of the work that we do, whether it’s at home or at work. I’m gonna continue to be that cheerleader because that’s kind of who I am. So thank you Chamber of Commerce, thank you Ohio Valley, for recognizing and noticing.” Lori Jones, Athena Leadership Award Recipient, YWCA Executive Director

Lori Jones has been executive director of the Wheeling YWCA since 2011, and she’s been with the organization since 1998.

She once said she is most proud…when a woman who comes into the YWCA feeling defeated…goes out with her head held high, a job and a bright future.

The other four nominees were Alicia Jordan, Amanda Stoltz-Moore, Joelle Moray and Beth Whitehouse.