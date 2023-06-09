WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Friendlier City Project is gearing up to host their first ever Pride on The Plaza festival this weekend.

The event will be tomorrow, June 10, from 3-9 p.m. at Market Street Plaza in downtown Wheeling.

Organizers tell us they made sure to make it a family friendly event, with art installations, food vendors, music and activities for kids.

Mikaya Green, the co-founder of the Friendlier City Project tells us that she thinks a lot of members of the LGBTQI community tend to move from the area to bigger cities, and they wanted to show that Wheeling is a community that supports them.

“We just kind of want a safe space for the LGBTQI community and allies to be able to come together and just have a good time, try to make policy change, do those sorts of things. We started to grow out of our space last summer, so we kind of thought now was the time to have a big festival, and to also show Wheeling that there is a LGBTQI community here.” MIKAYA GREEN, Co-founder of the Friendlier City Project

Once again, Pride on the Plaza takes place Saturday June 10, at Market St. Plaza in downtown Wheeling from 3-9 p.m.