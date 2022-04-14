Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The first Full Moon for the month of April is set to take place this weekend. At 2:55 PM EST on Saturday, the Moon will reach its fullest for the East Coast.

First Full Moon for April

The first Full Moon for the month of April is called a “Pink Moon” because it reflects the early flowers that start to bloom.

The name originated from the Native Americans and was thought to reflect the brightly colored pink phlox wildflowers that typically bloom around April’s Full Moon.

Pink phlox

Other common names to refer to the first Full Moon in April include the Breaking Ice Moon and The Moon of the Red Grass Appearing.

If you want tp get ahead of schedule and prep for next year’s Full Moon in April, it will be on April 6th, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST.