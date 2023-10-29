CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History invite West Virginians of all ages, including artists of all disciplines, to create and submit hand-crafted ornaments to be displayed on a Christmas tree at the West Virginia Culture Center this holiday season.

Celebrating its 12th anniversary as a First Lady initiative, Artistree 2023 asks West Virginia residents and artists to create an ornament that “Celebrates Christmas in West Virginia.”

“This year, I want to see the moments that make Christmas in West Virginia so special,” First Lady Justice said. “When making your ornaments, think about our state symbols, West Virginia landmarks, or your favorite holiday memories. Your art will bring the spirit of Christmas in West Virginia to life.”

Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree. Size and weight should be taken into consideration.

The deadline for submitting ornaments is Friday, November 17, 2023.