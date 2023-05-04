UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– The makeover for Penn State’s Beaver Stadium is expected to cost $700 million, the university announced the day before the board holds their vote on whether to start the first phase of renovations.

The Finance, Business and Capital Planning committee from the PSU Board of Trustees already gave their approval for the first phase of renovations Thursday that is expected to cost $70 million, according to a news release. Improvements will be done to maintenance projects, winterizing and architectural and design development.

The rest of the board will be able to vote when they meet Friday, and if approved, construction will start in January 2025 following the 2024 football season.

“After years of studies and careful analysis, I’m happy that these much-needed renovations to Beaver Stadium are about to get underway,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement. “I am committed to continuing to grow our Intercollegiate Athletics program and to keeping Penn State competitive on the national stage. We have one of only a handful of self-sustaining intercollegiate athletics departments in the country, which means that this project can move forward, distinctly, without using the University’s overall budget, tuition dollars, student fees or the critical resources available in support of our educational and research missions.”

Renovations for the first phase include broadcasting upgrades to the west side of the stadium, field lighting, concession stands and restrooms among others.

Penn State could potentially host a college football playoff game after the renovations, the release states. Beaver Stadium would also be used for other events and not just football.

Tuition money will not be used to cover costs as PSU Athletics is expected to provide all funding.

The Centre County area already gets $149 million from Penn State athletic events but that number will grow after the renovations, the release states.

Beaver Stadium is one of the largest stadiums in the world, it can seat up to 106,572 people. The stadium has undergone numerous renovations, with the last major one being in 2001.