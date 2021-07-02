First responder discovers his daughter’s body amid the rubble of the Florida building collapse, report says

A parked crane sits beside the still standing section of Champlain Towers South, which partially collapsed last Thursday, as rescue efforts on the rubble below were paused out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Scores of residents are still missing one week after the seaside condominium building partially collapsed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTRF) — Reports say a first responder discovered the body of his own daughter in the rubble of the collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida on Thursday.

The girl’s father placed his own jacket over her body and also put a small American flag on the gurney used to remove her from the debris according to reports.

President Biden visited the site of the collapse yesterday.

Reports say that as of Thursday night, the death toll was 18 with 145 people unaccounted for and 130 accounted for in the building collapse last week. Workers remain on the scene.

