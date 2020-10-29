First West Liberty presidential candidate visits campus

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) – The West Liberty University Presidential Search Committee held their first campus visit from one of the four presidential candidates on Thursday.

Dr. W. Franklin Evans spoke to the committee at the university’s Kelly Theatre.

Evans is currently the president of Voorhees College and has worked in education for 25 years. Previously, Evans served as the interim president of South Carolina State University.

Evans spent the day on campus visiting with staff and responding to questions the committee presented.

We’re looking for someone who will build on the momentum that West Liberty has had in the last several years because we are now in the process of a major strategic academic plan and a major master plan. Dr. Stephen Greiner, President, West Liberty University

As for the other three candidates; one is a current university president, while the other two candidates serve as vice presidents.

The University will interview the other three candidates over the next two weeks in the hopes of choosing a new president by Veterans Day.

Stay with 7News for updates.