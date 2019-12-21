Fisher-Price charcuterie board sparks debate

(CNN) – Move over Peloton! Another company has found itself in social media crosshairs.

A play-set by Fisher-Price is stirring up a lot of debate online. It’s called Fisher-Price’s Snacks for Two charcuterie board.

The toy maker’s website says it’s for preschoolers aged three and up.

The 15-piece set includes fake marble plates, a wood-accented cutting board, and real fabric napkins.

And one must not forget the faux snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes, and crackers.

People online have attacked the toy set for being snooty, too hipster-ish and too high-brow.

Others defend the toy, calling it cute and something they would have liked as kids or even now!