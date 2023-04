WHEELING, W.Va. — The Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park at the Tunnel Green Recreation Complex in East Wheeling will be closed on Tuesday, May 2 due to maintenance along the roadway to the facility, according to a press release.

The Fitzsimmons Family Dog Parks in Warwood and at Wheeling Park will remain open.

For more information on the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Parks, visit https://www.wheelingwv.gov/departments/Parks-Recreation/dog-park.