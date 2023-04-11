MATEWAN, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Captain R. A. Maddy, Deputy Chief of Staff for the West Virginia State Police released a statement Tuesday that his agency is investigating an alleged murder in Matewan in Mingo County.

On Monday, April 10 at approximately 11:30 pm, Trooper J.C. Morrison responded to Magnolia Gardens Apartment Complex in Matewan regarding a reported stabbing.

Trooper Morrison, Corporal T.G. Kania, Trooper C.K. Johnson, Trooper J.P. Ziegler and Trooper D.E. Vance arrived on scene and located a male victim, identified as Cory Marcum, 27, of North Matewan who was deceased.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials learned that Marcum had been stabbed in his thigh by an unknown male.

Troopers learned the location where the stabbing occurred and interviewed several people within the residence.

The following individuals were taken into custody and charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact for Murder:

Qiana Nicole Harmon, 42 of North Matewan, WV

Phyllis June Ferrell, 62, of Matewan, WV

Everett Arthur Lockard, 53, of North Matewan, WV

Terry Kevin Steele, 52, of Matewan, WV

Misty Treal Cline, 45, of Delbarton, WV

This investigation remains active and ongoing.